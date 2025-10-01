Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Hyderabad Area bei Kyndryl beträgt ₹53.6K pro year für Band 9. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Kyndryls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Band 6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹53.6K
₹52.4K
₹0
₹1.2K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen