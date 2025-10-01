Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Bengaluru bei Kyndryl reicht von ₹855K pro year bis ₹2.64M. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru beläuft sich auf ₹1.14M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Kyndryls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Band 6
₹1.12M
₹1.12M
₹0
₹1.6K
Band 7
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Band 9
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
