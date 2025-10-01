Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Austin Area bei Kyndryl reicht von $106K pro year für Band 6 bis $121K pro year für Band 8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Austin Area beläuft sich auf $107K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Kyndryls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Band 6
$106K
$104K
$0
$2.3K
Band 7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$0
Band 9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen