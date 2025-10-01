Unternehmensverzeichnis
Kyndryl
Kyndryl Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Austin Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Austin Area bei Kyndryl reicht von $106K pro year für Band 6 bis $121K pro year für Band 8. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Austin Area beläuft sich auf $107K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Kyndryls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Band 6
(Einstiegslevel)
$106K
$104K
$0
$2.3K
Band 7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$0
Band 9
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Kyndryl?

Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Kyndryl in Greater Austin Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $135,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Kyndryl für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Austin Area beträgt $120,000.

Weitere Ressourcen