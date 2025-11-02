Unternehmensverzeichnis
Kronos Research Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Taiwan bei Kronos Research beläuft sich auf NT$1.89M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Kronos Researchs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Kronos Research
Quantitative Developer
Taipei, TP, Taiwan
Gesamt pro Jahr
NT$1.89M
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
NT$1.89M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
0 Jahre
Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Kronos Research in Taiwan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von NT$10,086,066. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Kronos Research für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Taiwan beträgt NT$1,537,900.

