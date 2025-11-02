Unternehmensverzeichnis
Kroll
Kroll Buchhalter Gehälter

Das mittlere Buchhalter-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Kroll beläuft sich auf $155K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Krolls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Kroll
Vice President
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$155K
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
Jahre im Unternehmen
6 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
8 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Kroll?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Buchhalter bei Kroll in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $265,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Kroll für die Position Buchhalter in United States beträgt $140,000.

