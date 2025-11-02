Unternehmensverzeichnis
KPN
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

KPN Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Netherlands bei KPN beläuft sich auf €71.2K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für KPNs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
KPN
Software Engineer
Zoetermeer, ZH, Netherlands
Gesamt pro Jahr
€71.2K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
€67.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€3.7K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei KPN?
Block logo
+€50.6K
Robinhood logo
+€77.7K
Stripe logo
+€17.5K
Datadog logo
+€30.6K
Verily logo
+€19.2K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Backend Software-Entwickler

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei KPN in Netherlands liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €84,856. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei KPN für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Netherlands beträgt €71,772.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für KPN gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Facebook
  • Stripe
  • Pinterest
  • Airbnb
  • Apple
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen