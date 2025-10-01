Unternehmensverzeichnis
KPN
KPN Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in Greater Amsterdam Area

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in Greater Amsterdam Area bei KPN beläuft sich auf €58.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für KPNs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
KPN
Data Scientist
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Gesamt pro Jahr
€58.5K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
€58.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei KPN?

€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Datenwissenschaftler at KPN in Greater Amsterdam Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €74,210. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at KPN for the Datenwissenschaftler role in Greater Amsterdam Area is €58,474.

