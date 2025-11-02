Unternehmensverzeichnis
KPN
KPN Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in Netherlands bei KPN beläuft sich auf €62.7K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für KPNs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
KPN
Data Scientist
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Gesamt pro Jahr
€62.7K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
€57.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€4.8K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei KPN in Netherlands liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €115,118. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei KPN für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in Netherlands beträgt €61,972.

Weitere Ressourcen