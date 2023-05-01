Unternehmensverzeichnis
    Knoll, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets worldwide. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments and provides a range of furniture products, including systems furniture, office seating, files and storage products, adjustable tables, conference furniture, height desks, tables, and ergonomic seating and accessories. It serves Fortune 1000 companies, governmental agencies, and other medium-to-large sized organizations in various industries through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, and independent dealers and retailers, as well as online.

    http://www.knoll.com
    Website
    1938
    Gründungsjahr
    3,082
    # Mitarbeiter
    $1B-$10B
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Andere Ressourcen