Unternehmensverzeichnis
Kinemagic
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Top-Einblicke
  • Teilen Sie etwas Einzigartiges über Kinemagic mit, das für andere hilfreich sein könnte (z.B. Interview-Tipps, Teamwahl, einzigartige Unternehmenskultur, etc).
    • Über uns

    This company offers a software platform that eliminates change orders during design, prepares operations for dangerous activities, and allows colleagues to collaborate on facility improvements without leaving their desks. Their platform automatically creates a virtual twin of your facility using BIM models and laser scans, optimizing assets, managing facility libraries, generating reports, and distributing content globally. Trusted by major companies like Shell, their automated platform brings value to organizations at scale.

    https://kinemagic.com
    Website
    2019
    Gründungsjahr
    31
    Anzahl Mitarbeiter
    $0-$1M
    Geschätzter Umsatz
    Hauptsitz

    Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

    Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

    Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

    Empfohlene Stellenangebote

      Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Kinemagic gefunden

    Ähnliche Unternehmen

    • Stripe
    • Dropbox
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Uber
    • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

    Weitere Ressourcen