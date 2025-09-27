Unternehmensverzeichnis
Kasasa
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Cybersecurity Analyst

  • Alle Cybersecurity Analyst-Gehälter

Kasasa Cybersecurity Analyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Cybersecurity Analyst-Vergütungspaket bei Kasasa beläuft sich auf $130K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Kasasas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Kasasa
Cloud Security Engineer
Austin, TX
Gesamt pro Jahr
$130K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Kasasa?

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Cybersecurity Analyst Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Nejlépe placený platový balíček pro pozici jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst ve společnosti Kasasa představuje roční celkovou odměnu $130,000. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Kasasa pro pozici jobFamilies.Cybersecurity Analyst je $130,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Kasasa gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Bankers Healthcare Group
  • National Benefit Services
  • FirstBank
  • Vanguard
  • Northwestern Mutual
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen