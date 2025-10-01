Unternehmensverzeichnis
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in New York City Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Johnson & Johnson reicht von $81.6K pro year für 23 bis $116K pro year für 24. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $95K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Johnson & Johnsons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
23
Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$81.6K
$78.3K
$2.5K
$810
24
Senior Software Engineer
$116K
$108K
$0
$7.7K
25
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
Staff Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Johnson & Johnson?

Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Systemingenieur

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $122,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Johnson & Johnson für die Position Software-Ingenieur in New York City Area beträgt $90,000.

