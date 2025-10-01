Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Johnson & Johnson reicht von $81.6K pro year für 23 bis $116K pro year für 24. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $95K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Johnson & Johnsons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
23
$81.6K
$78.3K
$2.5K
$810
24
$116K
$108K
$0
$7.7K
25
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
