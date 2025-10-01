Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Haifa Metro bei Johnson & Johnson beträgt ₪472K pro year für 23. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Haifa Metro beläuft sich auf ₪472K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Johnson & Johnsons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
23
₪472K
₪436K
₪0
₪36.3K
24
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
25
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
26
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
