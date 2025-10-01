Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Johnson & Johnson reicht von $92.4K pro year für 23 bis $232K pro year für 30. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $220K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Johnson & Johnsons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
23
$92.4K
$92.4K
$0
$0
24
$182K
$159K
$10K
$12.3K
25
$236K
$174K
$30K
$32.5K
26
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
