Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in New York City Area

Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Johnson & Johnson reicht von $92.4K pro year für 23 bis $232K pro year für 30. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $220K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Johnson & Johnsons Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
23
Data Scientist
$92.4K
$92.4K
$0
$0
24
Senior Data Scientist
$182K
$159K
$10K
$12.3K
25
Lead Data Scientist
$236K
$174K
$30K
$32.5K
26
Staff Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Johnson & Johnson?

Enthaltene Titel

Biostatistician

Health Informatics

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Datenwissenschaftler at Johnson & Johnson in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $270,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Johnson & Johnson for the Datenwissenschaftler role in New York City Area is $220,000.

