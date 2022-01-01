Unternehmensverzeichnis
Joby Aviation Gehälter

Joby Aviations Gehaltsbereich reicht von $109,450 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Personalvermittler am unteren Ende bis $308,450 für einen Programmmanager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Joby Aviation. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/26/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $175K

Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler

Maschinenbauingenieur
Median $175K
Hardware-Ingenieur
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Luft- und Raumfahrtingenieur
$298K
Datenwissenschaftler
$220K
Elektroingenieur
$127K
Marketing
$255K
Arzt
$131K
Produktdesigner
$199K
Programmmanager
$308K
Personalvermittler
$109K
Cybersicherheitsanalyst
$109K
Technischer Programmmanager
$152K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Joby Aviation ist Programmmanager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $308,450. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Joby Aviation beträgt $175,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

