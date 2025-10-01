Unternehmensverzeichnis
iwoca Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater London Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater London Area bei iwoca beläuft sich auf £84.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für iwocas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
iwoca
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Gesamt pro Jahr
£84.6K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
£84.6K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei iwoca?

£121K

Backend-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei iwoca in Greater London Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von £89,633. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei iwoca für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater London Area beträgt £66,445.

