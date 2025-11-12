Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in San Francisco Bay Area bei Intuit reicht von $146K pro year für Software Engineer 1 bis $469K pro year für Architect. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in San Francisco Bay Area beläuft sich auf $279K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Intuits Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$146K
$118K
$16.4K
$11.8K
Software Engineer 2
$203K
$152K
$38.8K
$11.4K
Senior Software Engineer
$256K
$180K
$59.6K
$16.5K
Staff Software Engineer
$330K
$210K
$82.9K
$36.9K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung


25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Intuit unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)