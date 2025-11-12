Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in India bei Intuit reicht von ₹3.06M pro year für Software Engineer 1 bis ₹9.88M pro year für Staff Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹5.05M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Intuits Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹3.06M
₹2.21M
₹675K
₹172K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.46M
₹2.89M
₹1.44M
₹131K
Senior Software Engineer
₹7.99M
₹4.35M
₹3.24M
₹399K
Staff Software Engineer
₹9.88M
₹5.99M
₹2.94M
₹950K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Intuit unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)