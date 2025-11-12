Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in Atlanta Area bei Intuit reicht von $161K pro year für Software Engineer 2 bis $318K pro year für Staff Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Atlanta Area beläuft sich auf $262K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Intuits Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$161K
$129K
$25.1K
$7.6K
Senior Software Engineer
$236K
$152K
$62.6K
$20.8K
Staff Software Engineer
$318K
$203K
$74.3K
$40.5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Intuit unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)