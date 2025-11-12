Unternehmensverzeichnis
Intuit
  • India

Intuit Backend Software-Entwickler Gehälter in India

Die Backend Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in India bei Intuit reicht von ₹3.12M pro year für Software Engineer 1 bis ₹11.53M pro year für Staff Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹5.73M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Intuits Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Einstiegslevel)
₹3.12M
₹1.99M
₹962K
₹167K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.47M
₹3.1M
₹1.14M
₹225K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.61M
₹4.37M
₹1.96M
₹287K
Staff Software Engineer
₹11.53M
₹6.2M
₹4.37M
₹958K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Intuit unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Backend Software-Entwickler bei Intuit in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹11,533,504. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Intuit für die Position Backend Software-Entwickler in India beträgt ₹5,697,864.

Weitere Ressourcen