Die Backend Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in India bei Intuit reicht von ₹3.12M pro year für Software Engineer 1 bis ₹11.53M pro year für Staff Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹5.73M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Intuits Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹3.12M
₹1.99M
₹962K
₹167K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.47M
₹3.1M
₹1.14M
₹225K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.61M
₹4.37M
₹1.96M
₹287K
Staff Software Engineer
₹11.53M
₹6.2M
₹4.37M
₹958K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Intuit unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)