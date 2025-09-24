Unternehmensverzeichnis
IntelliGenesis
IntelliGenesis Informationstechnologe (IT) Gehälter

Das mittlere Informationstechnologe (IT)-Vergütungspaket bei IntelliGenesis beläuft sich auf $101K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für IntelliGenesiss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/24/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
IntelliGenesis
Instructor
Annapolis Junction, MD
Gesamt pro Jahr
$101K
Stufe
L1
Grundgehalt
$101K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
9 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei IntelliGenesis?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Beitragen

FAQ

Il pacchetto retributivo più alto riportato per un Informationstechnologe (IT) in IntelliGenesis raggiunge una retribuzione totale annua di $104,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in IntelliGenesis per il ruolo Informationstechnologe (IT) è $101,000.

