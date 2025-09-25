Unternehmensverzeichnis
Intact Financial Corporation
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Datenwissenschaftler

  • Alle Datenwissenschaftler-Gehälter

Intact Financial Corporation Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei Intact Financial Corporation beläuft sich auf CA$114K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Intact Financial Corporations Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/25/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Data Scientist
Toronto, ON, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$114K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
CA$104K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$9.8K
Jahre im Unternehmen
4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Datenwissenschaftler Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Datenwissenschaftler sa Intact Financial Corporation in Canada ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na CA$163,384. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa Intact Financial Corporation para sa Datenwissenschaftler role in Canada ay CA$118,599.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Intact Financial Corporation gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Apple
  • Stripe
  • Lyft
  • Microsoft
  • Airbnb
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen