Das mittlere Aktuar-Vergütungspaket in Canada bei Intact Financial Corporation beläuft sich auf CA$140K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Intact Financial Corporations Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/25/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Actuary
Montreal, QC, Canada
Gesamt pro Jahr
CA$140K
Stufe
Consultant
Grundgehalt
CA$119K
Stock (/yr)
CA$6K
Bonus
CA$15.1K
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Aktuar bei Intact Financial Corporation in Canada liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CA$175,179. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Intact Financial Corporation für die Position Aktuar in Canada beträgt CA$139,135.

