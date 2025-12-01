Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Inmar beläuft sich auf ₹2.86M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Inmars Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/1/2025
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/inmar/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.