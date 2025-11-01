Unternehmensverzeichnis
Ingram Micro
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

Ingram Micro Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Ingram Micro reicht von ₹925K pro year für Software Engineer II bis ₹1.65M pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.11M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ingram Micros Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Ingram Micro?

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Ingram Micro in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹1,650,438. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Ingram Micro für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹728,800.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Ingram Micro gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Red Hat
  • Rackspace
  • A10 Networks
  • NETSCOUT
  • Domo
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen