Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Ingram Micro reicht von ₹925K pro year für Software Engineer II bis ₹1.65M pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.11M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ingram Micros Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹925K
₹792K
₹65.5K
₹67.1K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.65M
₹1.39M
₹0
₹259K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
