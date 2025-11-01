Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in United States bei Ingram Micro beträgt $183K pro year für Principal Product Designer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $165K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Ingram Micros Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen