Infront X
    Infront X, a digital media company focused on the way data science and technology can create more personal experiences for users while growing audiences for content owners, bridges the gap between storytelling and technology, creating digital platforms and experiences to help global brands engage with audiences and monetize their investments. Infront X works with many of the biggest names in sports, media, entertainment, and active lifestyle, using data-driven insights to cater to audience passions and empower businesses to make millions of lasting impressions. With offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, Infront X is proud of the impact it has helped create for elite organizations like the PGA TOUR, NASCAR, FOX, Chelsea FC, AS Roma, the International Ski Federation and the International Basketball Federation, among countless others.

    infrontx.com
    Website
    2008
    Gründungsjahr
    210
    # Mitarbeiter
    Hauptsitz

