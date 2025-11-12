Unternehmensverzeichnis
Infosys
Infosys Associate Gehälter

Das mittlere Associate-Vergütungspaket in India bei Infosys beläuft sich auf ₹978K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Infosyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Infosys
Associate
Pune, MH, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹978K
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
₹978K
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Infosys?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Infosys unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Associate bei Infosys in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹1,291,330. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Infosys für die Position Associate in India beträgt ₹909,515.

