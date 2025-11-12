Unternehmensverzeichnis
Infosys
Infosys Datenarchitekt Gehälter in Greater Dallas Area

Die Datenarchitekt-Vergütung in Greater Dallas Area bei Infosys reicht von $78K pro year bis $140K. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Dallas Area beläuft sich auf $110K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Infosyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
JL3B
Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
JL3A
Senior Associate Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
JL4
Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
JL5
Senior Solution Architect
$98.3K
$98.3K
$0
$0
Anzeigen 1 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Infosys unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenarchitekt bei Infosys in Greater Dallas Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $140,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Infosys für die Position Datenarchitekt in Greater Dallas Area beträgt $90,000.

