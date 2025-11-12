Die Systemingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Hyderabad Area bei Infosys reicht von ₹388K pro year für JL3B bis ₹1.17M pro year für JL3A. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Hyderabad Area beläuft sich auf ₹413K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Infosyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
JL3B
₹388K
₹388K
₹0
₹260.4
JL3A
₹1.17M
₹1.17M
₹0
₹0
JL4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JL5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Infosys unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)