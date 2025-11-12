Die Quality Assurance (QA) Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in India bei Infosys reicht von ₹604K pro year für JL3B bis ₹1.4M pro year für JL5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹598K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Infosyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
JL3B
₹604K
₹601K
₹2.3K
₹0
JL3A
₹521K
₹509K
₹0
₹11.6K
JL4
₹779K
₹759K
₹1.4K
₹18.8K
JL5
₹1.4M
₹1.38M
₹10.6K
₹15.5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Infosys unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)