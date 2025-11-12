Unternehmensverzeichnis
Infosys
Infosys Netzwerk-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Netzwerk-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Infosys beträgt ₹917K pro year für JL4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹832K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Infosyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
JL3B
Systems Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JL3A
Senior Systems Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
JL4
Technology Analyst
₹917K
₹917K
₹0
₹0
JL5
Technology Lead
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Infosys unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Netzwerk-Ingenieur bei Infosys in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,430,596. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Infosys für die Position Netzwerk-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹831,765.

