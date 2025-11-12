Unternehmensverzeichnis
Infosys
Infosys Full-Stack Software-Entwickler Gehälter in United States

Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in United States bei Infosys reicht von $64.4K pro year für JL3B bis $149K pro year für JL6A. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $100K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Infosyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Durchschnitt Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
JL3B
Systems Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$64.4K
$64.4K
$0
$0
JL3A
Senior Systems Engineer
$92.6K
$88.3K
$4.3K
$0
JL4
Technology Analyst
$88.5K
$88.5K
$0
$0
JL5
Technology Lead
$99.9K
$99.3K
$22
$607
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
Options

Bei Infosys unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack Software-Entwickler bei Infosys in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $148,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Infosys für die Position Full-Stack Software-Entwickler in United States beträgt $100,000.

Weitere Ressourcen