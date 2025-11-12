Die Backend Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in India bei Infosys reicht von ₹488K pro year für JL3B bis ₹1.62M pro year für JL5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹1.19M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Infosyss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
JL3B
₹488K
₹485K
₹1.9K
₹694.5
JL3A
₹461K
₹461K
₹0
₹0
JL4
₹1.1M
₹1.08M
₹0
₹14.9K
JL5
₹1.62M
₹1.51M
₹4.1K
₹106K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Infosys unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)