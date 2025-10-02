Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Infor reicht von $78.9K pro year für Associate Software Engineer bis $123K pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $84K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Infors Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$78.9K
$78.9K
$0
$0
Software Engineer
$96.4K
$96.4K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$123K
$123K
$0
$0
Team Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
