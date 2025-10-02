Unternehmensverzeichnis
Infor
Infor Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Hyderabad Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Hyderabad Area bei Infor reicht von ₹667K pro year für Associate Software Engineer bis ₹1.69M pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Hyderabad Area beläuft sich auf ₹1.21M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Infors Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Einstiegslevel)
₹667K
₹667K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.94M
₹1.91M
₹0
₹25.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.69M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹0
Team Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Infor?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Infor in Greater Hyderabad Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,068,031. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Infor für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Hyderabad Area beträgt ₹1,207,534.

