Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Greater Hyderabad Area bei Infor reicht von ₹667K pro year für Associate Software Engineer bis ₹1.69M pro year für Senior Software Engineer. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Hyderabad Area beläuft sich auf ₹1.21M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Infors Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
₹667K
₹667K
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer
₹1.94M
₹1.91M
₹0
₹25.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹1.69M
₹1.69M
₹0
₹0
Team Lead Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
