Info Edge
Info Edge Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter in Greater Delhi Area

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in Greater Delhi Area bei Info Edge beläuft sich auf ₹2.53M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Info Edges Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Info Edge
Data Scientist
Noida, UP, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹2.53M
Stufe
4a
Grundgehalt
₹2.53M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Info Edge?

₹13.94M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹3,877,414. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Info Edge für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in Greater Delhi Area beträgt ₹2,516,122.

