Infinitive
Infinitive Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Northern Virginia Washington DC

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Northern Virginia Washington DC bei Infinitive beläuft sich auf $124K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Infinitives Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Infinitive
Software Engineer
Ashburn, VA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$124K
Stufe
hidden
Grundgehalt
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$4K
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Infinitive?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Infinitive in Northern Virginia Washington DC sits at a yearly total compensation of $150,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Infinitive for the Software-Ingenieur role in Northern Virginia Washington DC is $89,000.

