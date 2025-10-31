Unternehmensverzeichnis
inDriver
inDriver Software-Engineering-Manager Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütungspaket in Cyprus bei inDriver beläuft sich auf €99.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für inDrivers Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Median-Paket
inDriver
Software Engineering Manager
Limassol, LI, Cyprus
Gesamt pro Jahr
€99.5K
Stufe
Grundgehalt
€99.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei inDriver?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei inDriver in Cyprus liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €108,847. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei inDriver für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in Cyprus beträgt €99,517.

