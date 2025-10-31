Unternehmensverzeichnis
inDriver
inDriver Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Cyprus bei inDriver beläuft sich auf €66.6K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für inDrivers Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Median-Paket
inDriver
Software Engineer
Limassol, LI, Cyprus
Gesamt pro Jahr
€66.6K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
€66.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei inDriver?
+€50.7K
+€77.8K
+€17.5K
+€30.6K
+€19.2K
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei inDriver in Cyprus liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €83,770. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei inDriver für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Cyprus beträgt €65,536.

