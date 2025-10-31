Unternehmensverzeichnis
inDriver
Das mittlere Produktdesigner-Vergütungspaket in Kazakhstan bei inDriver beläuft sich auf KZT 23.19M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für inDrivers Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
inDriver
Product Designer
Almaty, AC, Kazakhstan
Gesamt pro Jahr
KZT 23.19M
Stufe
Middle
Grundgehalt
KZT 23.19M
Stock (/yr)
KZT 0
Bonus
KZT 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Block logo
+KZT 30.29M
Robinhood logo
+KZT 46.48M
Stripe logo
+KZT 10.44M
Datadog logo
+KZT 18.28M
Verily logo
+KZT 11.49M
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei inDriver in Kazakhstan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von KZT 33,351,911. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei inDriver für die Position Produktdesigner in Kazakhstan beträgt KZT 23,186,435.

