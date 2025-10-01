Unternehmensverzeichnis
Indra
Indra Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Chile

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Chile bei Indra beläuft sich auf CLP 19.45M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Indras Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Systems Engineer
Santiago, RM, Chile
Gesamt pro Jahr
CLP 19.45M
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
CLP 19.45M
Stock (/yr)
CLP 0
Bonus
CLP 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Indra?

CLP 152.53M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Indra in Chile liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von CLP 21,290,200. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Indra für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Chile beträgt CLP 19,447,952.

