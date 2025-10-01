Unternehmensverzeichnis
Indra
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Hardware-Ingenieur

  • Alle Hardware-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Madrid Metropolitan Area

Indra Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter in Madrid Metropolitan Area

Das mittlere Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Madrid Metropolitan Area bei Indra beläuft sich auf €35K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Indras Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Indra
Hardware Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
Gesamt pro Jahr
€35K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
€35K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Indra?

€142K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Hardware-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Radio Frequency Engineer

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Hardware-Ingenieur bei Indra in Madrid Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €46,644. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Indra für die Position Hardware-Ingenieur in Madrid Metropolitan Area beträgt €29,810.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Indra gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Databricks
  • Snap
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • SoFi
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen