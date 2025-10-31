Unternehmensverzeichnis
indie Semiconductor
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Hardware-Ingenieur

  • Alle Hardware-Ingenieur-Gehälter

indie Semiconductor Hardware-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Hardware-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United States bei indie Semiconductor beläuft sich auf $160K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für indie Semiconductors Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/31/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
indie Semiconductor
IC Design
Aliso Viejo, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$160K
Stufe
2
Grundgehalt
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei indie Semiconductor?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Hardware-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Hardware-Ingenieur bei indie Semiconductor in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $314,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei indie Semiconductor für die Position Hardware-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $185,000.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für indie Semiconductor gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Flipkart
  • Intuit
  • Stripe
  • Facebook
  • Airbnb
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen