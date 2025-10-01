Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in India bei Indeed beträgt ₹12.76M pro year für TDM3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹12.71M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Indeeds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
TDM3
₹12.76M
₹7.13M
₹4.86M
₹782K
TDM4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM5
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
TDM6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.4%
JAHR 3
Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)
33.4% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (8.35% vierteljährlich)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.