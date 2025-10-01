Unternehmensverzeichnis
Die Software-Engineering-Manager-Vergütung in Greater Seattle Area bei Indeed reicht von $351K pro year für TDM3 bis $497K pro year für TDM4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Seattle Area beläuft sich auf $397K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Indeeds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Vergütung hinzufügenStufen vergleichen
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
TDM3
Manager
$351K
$246K
$84.7K
$20.8K
TDM4
Senior Manager
$497K
$287K
$177K
$32.2K
TDM5
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
TDM6
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Anzeigen 2 Weitere Stufen
Vergütung hinzufügen

Daten exportieren

Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.4%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)

  • 33.4% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (8.35% vierteljährlich)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Engineering-Manager bei Indeed in Greater Seattle Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $541,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Indeed für die Position Software-Engineering-Manager in Greater Seattle Area beträgt $431,000.

