Die Vertrieb-Vergütung in New York City Area bei Indeed reicht von $92K pro year für L1 bis $107K pro year für L2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in New York City Area beläuft sich auf $112K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Indeeds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$92K
$61.3K
$750
$30K
L2
$87.3K
$64.7K
$0
$22.7K
L2-II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.4%
JAHR 3
Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)
33.4% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (8.35% vierteljährlich)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.