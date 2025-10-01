Unternehmensverzeichnis
Indeed
Indeed Produktmanager Gehälter in Japan

Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in Japan bei Indeed reicht von ¥12.87M pro year bis ¥43.94M. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Japan beläuft sich auf ¥25.81M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Indeeds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L3
Product Manager
¥24.17M
¥14.31M
¥7.92M
¥1.93M
L4
Senior Product Manager
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L5
Director
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥23.73M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

JAHR 1

33.3%

JAHR 2

33.4%

JAHR 3

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)

  • 33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)

  • 33.4% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (8.35% vierteljährlich)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Produktmanager at Indeed in Japan sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥43,939,663. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Produktmanager role in Japan is ¥24,361,332.

