Die Business-Analyst-Vergütung in Greater Austin Area bei Indeed reicht von $84.6K pro year für L1 bis $209K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Greater Austin Area beläuft sich auf $158K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Indeeds Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$84.6K
$79.4K
$2.2K
$3K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
$150K
$116K
$16.8K
$17.6K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (6.25% vierteljährlich)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
JAHR 1
33.3%
JAHR 2
33.4%
JAHR 3
Bei Indeed unterliegen RSUs einem 3-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (33.30% jährlich)
33.3% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (8.32% vierteljährlich)
33.4% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (8.35% vierteljährlich)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.