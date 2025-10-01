Unternehmensverzeichnis
Incred Finance
Incred Finance Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Bengaluru

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Bengaluru bei Incred Finance beläuft sich auf ₹2.66M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Incred Finances Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Incred Finance
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹2.66M
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
₹2.34M
Stock (/yr)
₹171K
Bonus
₹149K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5-10 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Incred Finance?

₹13.94M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Incred Finance in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,712,971. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Incred Finance for the Software-Ingenieur role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,462,941.

